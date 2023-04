When: June 17 & 18 2023

Where: Knox Mountain Dr, Kelowna

The Knox Downhill Race is an annual event hosted by Kamloops Longboard Club and Kelowna Longboard Alliance. This year's race takes place on June 17th & 18th. On Saturday, longboarders will race to qualify with Sunday's event being the final race with Open, Woman's and Grom classes. Registration is open to all longboarders. Spectators are encouraged.