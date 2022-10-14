Launch Okanagan: Financial Literacy Breakfast

Date: Novmeber 8, 2022

Time: 7am-9am

Where: Coast Capri Hotel

November is Financial Literacy Month! Gather with Launch Okanagan and the local financial services community for a fundraiser supporting access to financial literacy for our community. Your morning will include a sit-down breakfast and very special guest speaker, Kelley Keehn, a financial educator, best-selling author and media personality.

This fun and engaging fundraiser will enable Launch Okanagan to provide vital financial education programs and services to our most vulnerable community members. Last year we provided financial education workshops, mentorship and community supports to 295 participants.

Launch Okanagan is also taking donations right up to November 8th with a 50/50 draw!

To learn how you can "Double your donation" and to buy tickets, head to launchbreakfast.ca!