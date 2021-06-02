Learn to play Ultimate Frisbee

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 & Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Cost: $20

Location: Parkinson 17

If you’re new to Ultimate Frisbee or haven’t played in years sign up for Kelowna Ultimate’s Flickstart beginner clinics. Learn and practice throwing and catching, the basics of offense and defense, drills that you can take to your team for warm-up before games, and finish off with a scrimmage. Clinics will be held on Wednesday, June 9th & June 23rd from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Parkinson Rec Centre. Cost is $20, which includes a 1 year membership and a free disc so you can keep on practicing!

