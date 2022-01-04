LGBTQ+ Curling League!

Date: Sunday's

Time: 3 PM

Cost: $120 Individual registration

Location: Kelowna Curling Club, 551 Recreation Avenue, Kelowna

Whether you’re new to curling or an experienced player, find community while having fun at the OPCL’s Sunday Fun League - open to curlers of all gender identities, orientations and allies. Free learn-to-curl session on Jan 16th at 2pm prior to the first game. Social Mixer following the first game on Jan 16th in the lounge. Wrap-up funspiel full-day event on Mar 20th with food, prizes, costumes and entertainment.

