LIZZO - The Special Tour Presale

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Location: Rogers Arena

The three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified artist Lizzo is fresh off the release of her anthemic new single “About Damn Time,” available now. Now, the superstar is continuing the launch of her new era by announcing The Special Tour; extensive North American arena dates with support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto.

Fans who pre-save/pre-add Lizzo’s upcoming SPECIAL album will receive early access to purchase tour tickets. Public onsale will begin Friday, April 29th at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com.

To pre-order SPEACIAL and get early access CLICK HERE!