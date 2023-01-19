Madonna: The Celebrations Tour

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

To celebrate four decades of greatest hits, Madonna is going on a Global Tour! Madonna: The Celebration Tour will be making a stop in Vancouver on Saturday, July 15th! The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began. The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10am.

FAN CLUB PRESALE: Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity beginning on Tuesday, January 17th at 12pm ET through Wednesday, January 18th at 5pm ET for all North America based shows and from 9am GMT/10am CET to 5pm GMT/6pm CET on Wednesday, January 18 for UK and European shows. Visit madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information.



VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.