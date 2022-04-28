Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Location: Delta Grand Okanagan Resort

Enjoy a night of amazing food, drinks, and MANIFESTING with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jess Tetu, Lisa Webb, and special guest, Dr. Jody Carrington! The 2022 Manifest Tour is hitting Kelowna on June 18th at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort. Join Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jess Tetu, Lisa Webb, and special guest, Dr. Jody Carrington for a night of amazing food, wine, and manifesting with the best! A swoon-worthy cocktail reception and loads of swag and prizes await you, followed by the dinner and evening events hosted by Lana and Laura of the Sister Brand.

Presented by Wine, Women, and Well-Being Okanagan.

Get your tickets here!