Maroon 5 - 2022 World Tour

Date: Friday, August 1, 2022

Location: Rogers Arena

Three-time GRAMMY award-winning, diamond-selling band Maroon 5 has announced the details for their next leg of the 2022 World Tour. Select dates will hit cities throughout Canada and North America, and conclude on Saturday, August 20 at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec

2022 notably marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5’s formation and their classic quadruple-platinum debut, Songs About Jane, which initially arrived on June 25th, 2002 and has since sold over 20 million records. During 2021, Maroon 5 made their triumphant return to the road in the U.S., performing 30 dates in front of over 450,000 fans over the summer. Now, they’re continuing their 2022 World Tour.

