Matt Andersen & the Big Bottle of Joy
Date: April 2nd, 2022
Where: Kelowna Community Theater
When Matt Andersen steps on stage, he brings a lifetime of music to every note he plays. His latest album, The Big Bottle of Joy, is all about hard-won celebration; a dozen songs infused with raw blues-rock, rollicking Americana, thoughtful folk, and ecstatic gospel.
Catch him on tour this spring! Matt Andersen is making a stop in Kelowna on April 2nd to the Kelowna Community Theater.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 25 at 10am.