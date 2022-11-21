Matt Andersen & the Big Bottle of Joy

Date: April 2nd, 2022

Where: Kelowna Community Theater

When Matt Andersen steps on stage, he brings a lifetime of music to every note he plays. His latest album, The Big Bottle of Joy, is all about hard-won celebration; a dozen songs infused with raw blues-rock, rollicking Americana, thoughtful folk, and ecstatic gospel.

Catch him on tour this spring! Matt Andersen is making a stop in Kelowna on April 2nd to the Kelowna Community Theater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 25 at 10am.