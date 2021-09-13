McHappy Day

Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Time: All Day

Location: All McDonalds

Every year, McDonald’s Canada franchisees and crew across the country celebrate McHappy Day, an annual day of community giving in support of Ronald McDonald Houses and other local children’s charities. On McHappy Day, McDonald’s® donates a portion of all menu items sold in its restaurants to Ronald McDonald Houses and other children’s charities across the country. If you can’t make it to the restaurant, celebrate with McDelivery.

Come out and support!