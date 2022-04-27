Date: May 11, 2022

Time: All Day

Location: McDonalds locations across Canada

Every year, McDonald’s® Canada franchisees and crew across the country host McHappy Day, an annual day of community giving to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and other local children’s charities across Canada. On May 11, 2022, proceeds from every menu item sold will go towards these charities. If you can't make it to the restaurant, order through delivery services! Your support on McHappy day goes towards helping families across the country.

For more information, and to donate, visit rmhccanada.ca.