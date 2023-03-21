Mission Hill Concert Series: Colin James

Mission Hill Concert Series: Collin James

Where: Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

When: Tuesday, August 8th 2023

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery is pleased to announce the return of the Mission Hill Concert Series. For this first time, this year, the concert series will feature five Canadian award winning performances. The fourth performance of the summer is Collin James on Tuesday, August 8th.

Colin James’ career has spanned over 30 years, with a track record that includes 20 studio albums, 8 Juno Awards, 29 Maple Blues Awards and multi-platinum record sales. His latest 2021 release, Open Road, is a celebration of personal connections. It includes original tunes written with long time collaborators such as Colin Linden, Craig Northey and Tom Wilson and reinterpretations of covers by a diverse group of songwriters including Bob Dylan, Albert King, Tony Joe White and others.

Tickets for this concert series will be exclusively released to Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Club members, by membership

tier, starting on Monday, April 3 at 12:00pm.

To become a Mission Hill Family Estate Club Member please visit: missionhillwinery.com/wineclub.