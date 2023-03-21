Mission Hill Concert Series: Dean Brody

Where: Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

When: Monday, July 17th 2023

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery is pleased to announce the return of the Mission Hill Concert Series. For the first time, this year, the concert series will feature five Canadian award-winning performances. The second performance of the summer is Dean Brody on Monday, July 17th.

Since his debut single “Brothers” hit the US Top-40 back in 2008, Dean has become one of the most beloved Canadian country artists of his generation. A passionate storyteller and unmatched lyricist, Dean has risen and continues to remain at the top of the Canadian country landscape with an impressive 34 Top-10 singles (including 8 #1s), 18 CCMA Awards, 2 JUNOs, more than 425+ million global streams and numerous gold and platinum certified singles (including 1 triple platinum and 3 double platinum). He currently holds the title of the most consumed Canadian country artist since 2020..

Tickets for this concert series will be exclusively released to Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Club members, by membership

tier, starting on Monday, April 3 at 12:00pm.

To become a Mission Hill Family Estate Club Member please visit: missionhillwinery.com/wineclub.