Mission Hill Concert Series: Diana Krall

Where: Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

When: Friday, July 7th 2023

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery is pleased to announce the return of the Mission Hill Concert Series. For this first time, this year, the concert series will feature five Canadian award winning performances. The first performance of the summer is Diana Krall on Friday, July 7th.

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammy® Awards, ten Juno® Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted Krall possesses, “A voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication”.

Tickets for this concert series will be exclusively released to Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Club members, by membership

tier, starting on Monday, April 3 at 12:00pm.

To become a Mission Hill Family Estate Club Member please visit: missionhillwinery.com/wineclub.