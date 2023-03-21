Mission Hill Concert Series: Lyle Lovett

Where: Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

When: Tuesday, July 18th 2023

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery is pleased to announce the return of the Mission Hill Concert Series. For this first time, this year, the concert series will feature five Canadian award winning performances. The third performance of the summer is Lyle Lovett on Tuesday, July 18th.

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.

Tickets for this concert series will be exclusively released to Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Club members, by membership

tier, starting on Monday, April 3 at 12:00pm.

To become a Mission Hill Family Estate Club Member please visit: missionhillwinery.com/wineclub.