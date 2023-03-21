Mission Hill Concert Series: Sarah McLachlan

Where: Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

When: Monday, August 21, 2023

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery is pleased to announce the return of the Mission Hill Concert Series. For this first time, this year, the concert series will feature five Canadian award winning performances. The final performance is Sarah McLachlan on August 21st.

Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide. She has received three Grammy Awards and twelve Juno Awards over her career and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Sarah’s music embodies the art of songwriting on its most personal level and her indelible vocals resonate with people everywhere. Her songs have had a profound influence; “Angel,” “Building A Mystery,” “Fallen,” “I Will Remember You,” “Adia,” “Sweet Surrender,” “World On Fire,” “Possession,” and countless others are an inspiration to music lovers around the globe.

Tickets for this concert series will be exclusively released to Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Club members, by membership

tier, starting on Monday, April 3 at 12:00pm.

To become a Mission Hill Family Estate Club Member please visit: missionhillwinery.com/wineclub.