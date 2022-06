Mission Hill Family Estate Winery Summer Concert Series - Chris Botti

Date: Tuesday August 30, 2022

Location: Mission Hill Family Estate Winery Concert Stage

America’s largest-selling instrumental artist and a trumpet virtuoso, Chris Botti holds multiple Gold, Platinum, and Grammy Awards including Best Pop Instrumental. While he’s known for his four nuanced, melodic #1 jazz albums, expect no genre limits when Botti takes the stage. Dining and wine packages are available with ticket purchases.

Get your tickets NOW!

