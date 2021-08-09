Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Cost: $50 registration fee

Location: City Park, Kelowna, BC

As restrictions begin to ease, motionball is so excited to announce that the motionball Marathon of Sport Kelowna presented by Kelowna Toyota will return to City Park on Saturday, September 18th! This year’s event will have all of the traditional elements of the Marathon of Sport you know and love with Teams playing alongside local Special Olympics athletes for a fun-filled day of sport all in support of the Special Olympics Canada Foundation!

Standard Team: As a Standard Team, you and your teammates will each donate $50 to register and work together to reach your Team fundraising goal of $1600. Refund your registration and play for free when you reach your individual fundraising goal of $160!

Corporate: As a Corporate Team, your organization will donate $1600, waiving the $50 registration fee and inviting your employees to participate at no cost.

Included in the $50 registration, each participant will receive:

motionball hat

motionball t-shirt

motionball facemask

opportunity to earn motionball Under Armour incentives

Register today!