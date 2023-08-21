Dare: Saturday, September 23

Location: City Park

Join the athletic fun at City Park on September 23rd, 2023, for the Motionball: Marathon of Sport! Engage in thrilling sports activities alongside local Special Olympics athletes from your community. Get your family, friends, and colleagues on board and register now!

To participate, sign up as a Team Captain and form a team of up to 10 participants. On the day, you'll be joined by 1-2 local Special Olympics athletes for a variety of sports, including soccer, football, handball, ultimate, bocce, giant pong, and benchball, all while supporting the Special Olympics Canada Foundation.

You can register as a Standard Team where each member donates $60 and the team aims to raise $1,600. Reach your individual fundraising goal of $160 and get your registration fee refunded!

Alternatively, register as a Corporate Team. A donation of $1,600 by your organization waives the registration fee and enables employee participation at no cost. This option offers logo recognition online and onsite, and serves as a great team-building activity.

Registration perks include a Motionball hat and t-shirt, meals and refreshments, and the chance to earn motionball incentives.

Additional support opportunities include event sponsorship with custom options or joining as an event-day volunteer. Contact kelownateams@motionball.com for more info. Special Olympics athletes interested in participation, please reach out to Special Olympics BC.

Your support matters! Engage in an event fostering inclusivity, building friendships, and supporting Special Olympics BC. Stand by our commitment to health and safety and join us in an unforgettable day of sports and camaraderie!

Learn more and register here!