When: Sunday. June 11 2023

Where: Waterfront Park - Island Stage

The Move to Cure ALS is the signature fundraising event hosted by the ALS Society of British Columbia. Come together with friends family, or attend solo and MOVE for ALS. You choose how you want to move whether it's running, walking or rolling!

All funds raised for Move to Cure ALS stay in British Columbia to support people living with ALS, patient care and ALS research through Project Hope.

Register for MOVE to Cure ALS.