Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021

Time: Anytime

Cost: Fundraiser

Location: Virtual Event

On Sunday, May 30, join each other online and walk on our own to show our neighbours that they aren’t alone in their fight against multiple sclerosis. Canada may have one of the highest rates of MS in the world, but it also has one community made up of us and tens of thousands of others all walking forward together toward a world free of MS.

Register here!