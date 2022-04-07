Music of The Night Tour

iHeartRadio
Date: Tuesday April 27th 

Venue: Kelowna Community Hall 

Andrew Lloyd Webber's 75th Birthday, and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time, will be celebrated through his most iconic theatrical music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more! With a fully professional cast, many of whom have performed throughout Canada, London's West End, and Australia, we are sure this concert parade of musical offerings will overwhelm the senses.

Tickets: General Seating, $45+GST/fees

Get Your Tickets at SelectYourTickets.com 

