Date: Tuesday, November 15

Where: Gellatly Bay Nut Farm

Time: 9:30am - 11:00am

National Grief and Bereavement Day is a day to honor, respect and advocate for those experiencing grief, bereavement and chronic sorrow. On Tuesday, November 15, join the Central Okanagan Hospice Association at Gellatly Bay Nut Farm, in West Kelowna, for a memorial walk to remember and reflect on the ones we have loved and lost. After the walk, enjoy refreshments at The Landing Kitchen + Bar at the Cove Lakeside Resort. All ages are welcome to participate.