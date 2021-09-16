National Tree Day 2021

Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Time: All Day

Location: Across Canada

National Tree Day serves as a celebration for all Canadians to appreciate the great benefits that trees provide us – clean air, wildlife habitat, reducing energy demand and connecting with nature. This year, National Tree Day will bring people together in twelve communities across Canada (North Vancouver, BC, Edmonton, AB, Saskatoon, SK, Winnipeg, MB, Mississauga, ON, Markham, ON, Ottawa, ON, Montreal, QC, Quebec City, QC, Saint John, NB, Charlottetown, PE, St.John’s, NF) in a celebration of trees. Tree Canada will plant 3,000 trees in these twelve host cities in celebration of National Tree Day.

Get involved!