Okanagan Antique Tractor and Machinery Fair

Time: 8am - 5pm

Where: Father Pandosy Mission

The Okanagan Antique Tractor and Machinery Fair is almost here! On September 17th and 18th, check out a tractor and small engine display, classic cars, a Kids Train ride and more! Admission is by donation with all proceeds going towards the Father Pandosy Mission site. Breakfast will be served from 8am - 10am with lunch served all day long.  Fun for the whole family!

For more information on this event, email oapc99@gmai.com. 

