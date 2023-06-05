Where: Royal LePage Place, West Kelowna

When: July 22 & 23, 2023

Time: Saturday: 1pm-3pm & Sunday: 2pm-4pm

The Okanagan Mascot Games are BACK for 2023.

Come out to Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna as mascots from across North America, from the minors to the pros, compete in competitions like log rolling, axe throwing, dance battle, obstacle relay course and jousting!

Prior to each game day there is a private meet and greet for VIP ticket holders where you can meet and greet with your favourite mascots!



The ultimate fun for the whole family!



Proceeds raised from the event support programs by Beacons Furry FUNdation Society assisting families and children in the Central Okanagan with a helping paw up empowering them through difficult times.

Tickets are on-sale now! Get them HERE.