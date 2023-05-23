Okanagan Sun - Seeking Billets

The Okanagan Sun is looking for the publics help as Football Season approaches!

Player's from out of town are seeking billet families who can provide housing during the football season which is set to begin in two months.

A billet family provides housing and support to football players who have moved away from home, in order to pursue Football as a career. As it can be difficult to move so far away from home and often to a city they don't know, players rely on their billet parents for support during this transition.