Okanagan Sun Home Opener Game

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM

Cost: Free

Location: Apple Bowl Stadium

After a season off, The Okanagan Sun return to the AppleBowl for our home opener on October 9th at 4 pm against the Kamloops Broncos. This is the team's 40th anniversary season. The players areso excited to play in front of their home crowd and be part of such a monumental season so come out and show your support. First 2000 people, courtesy of Safeway, get a free hot dogand can of coca-cola.

Tickets available at:

Skogies car wash @ Clement

Skogies car wash @ Highway 97

Downtown Safeway

Rona Parking Lot on Wednesday, September 29 from 12pm-4pm

Orchard Plaza Parking Lot on Friday, October 1 from 12pm-4pm

*Max 4 tickets per person