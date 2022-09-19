iHeartRadio
Choose your station
13°C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra 2022/2023 Season 

When: October 2022 - May 2023

Where: Kelowna Community Theater 

For over 60 years, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has enriched the cultural life of the Okanagan. The OSO is BC's third largest professional orchestra and as the world re-opens and people return to their favorite activities or try new ones, they can't wait to see you in your seat. Here is a list of all mainstage programs for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in Kelowna;

Thursday, October 21st                                                                                                                                                                                           Mind Games 

 

 

 

 

2

Contact MOVE 101.5 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs