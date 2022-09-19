Okanagan Symphony Orchestra 2022/2023 Season

When: October 2022 - May 2023

Where: Kelowna Community Theater

For over 60 years, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has enriched the cultural life of the Okanagan. The OSO is BC's third largest professional orchestra and as the world re-opens and people return to their favorite activities or try new ones, they can't wait to see you in your seat. Here is a list of all mainstage programs for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in Kelowna;

Thursday, October 21st Mind Games