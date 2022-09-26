When: October 2022 - May 2023

Where: Kelowna Community Theater

For over 60 years, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has enriched the cultural life of the Okanagan. The OSO is BC's third largest professional orchestra and as the world re-opens and people return to their favorite activities or try new ones, they can't wait to see you in your seat.

Below s a list of all mainstage programs for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in Kelowna. For more information, visit okanagansymphony.com.

Mind Games

Date: Friday, October 21st, 2022

Angela Cheng | Piano

Renowned pianist Angela Cheng celebrates Clara Schumann, a musical prodigy from an era when women were rarely allowed public success. We also connect music and the mind with Robert Schumann, whose music was shaped by his mental illness,and Amanda Todd's emotional and vulnerable plea to the world, brought to life in Morlock's Juno Award-winning composition.

Bird's-Eye View

Date: Friday, November 18th, 2022

Guy Few | Trumpet

The comical hen, the glorious nightingale, and the playful cuckoo are some of the avian melodies that composers have drawn on in the repertoire for this show. The soaring falcon reigns supreme to close this program as Guy Few reprises The Falcon's Trumpet, R. Murray Schafer's glorious work for trumpet and orchestra that we released in 2022 on our debut CD, Canadian Soundscapes.

Comfort and Joy

Date: Friday, December 16th, 2022

Ken Lavigne | Tenor

Bring the whole family to celebrate the festive season with music of Comfort and Joy! The consummate entertainer, Ken Lavigne will charm his way into your heart with his lyric tenor voice, bringing warmth and life to favorite seasonal selections. Augmented by special appearances by local childrens' choirs, this will be the perfect way to enjoy the holiday season.

Round Dance

Date: Friday, January 20th, 2023

Cris Derksen | Cello

Jujo Nominated Cris Derksen is an internationally respected Indigenous cellist and composer. Hailing from a line of chiefs from North Tall Cree Reserve on her father's side and a line of strong Mennonite homesteaders on her mother's, Derksen braids the traditional and contemporary, weaving her classical background and her Indigenous ancestry together with new school electronics to create genre-defying music.

Musical Giants

Date: Friday, February 10th, 2023

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko | Piano

With a prodigious talent that is equal to the demands of Rachmaninoff's towering Third Piano Concerto, Jaeden Izik-Dzurko - fresh off wins at no less than five international piano competitions - makes his first appearance with the OSO since her performed in 2019 for our CD, Canadian Soundscapes. The OSYO joins the OSO on stage for their annual side-by-side performance in Wagner's majestic Der Meistersinger to close this blockbuster show.

Symphony Classic

Date: Friday, March 3rd, 2023

Adrian Anantawan | Violin

Boasting a gold-plated resume in both education and performance, violinist Adrian Anantawan performs, teaches, and speaks around the world as an advocate for disability and the arts. this concert features soaring melodies, rich harmonic progressions, and exciting climaxes in works that epitomize the classic era.

Orchestral Rock Odyssey

Date: Friday, March 31st, 2023

Featuring the Gary Cable Project and the Spectrum Singers

Back by popular demand, the Gary Cable Project's Orchestral Rock Odyssey will rock the Okanagan with some of the most iconic music of the progressive rock era. bring your big hair as we turn up the volume for a night of greatest hits from classic bands like Chicago, Supertramp, The Moody Blues and more!

Northern Lights

Date: Friday, May 12th, 2023

Ariel Barnes | Cello and the OSO Chorus

Drawing inspiration from their surroundings, Scandinavian and Canadian composers bring a breathless sense of grandeur and space to this program. Ariel Barnes returns to our stage with two concertos written especially for him. Our OSO Chorus joins us to honor Imant Raminsh in his 80th year as we close our season with his uplifting Gloria!