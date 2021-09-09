Open Door Group - Career Pathways to Success

Date: Ongoing

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual

Open Door Group is offering a free 8 week skills training employment program for survivors of domestic violence. Building upon the process of moving from social isolation to connectivity, Career Pathways to Success helps to engage or re-engage job seekers who have become socially isolated because of Covid-19. We will help you identify your employment or education goal and provide you with all the required training and certifications in a variety of high demand industries. Some examples are: Social Services, Childcare, Security, Hospitality and Food, Retail, Office Support and Trades Assistant.

Program supports include a Google Chromebook, ear buds, tech support, all workbooks, weekly food supports, a completion bonus and 1:1 support throughout and after the program. Intake is on-going.

Register now!