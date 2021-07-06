Paws It Forward Dog Rescue Society Raffle 2021

Date: Tuesday, July 10, 2021 - Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Cost: $10 - $100

Location: Online

Paws it Forward Dog Rescue Society has launched their first 50/50 raffle in hopes to eaise money to cover their vet expenses. The raffle is open to anyone in B.C. Tickets are available open and can be purchased until midnight on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and the draw will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

50/50 tickets are:

Single Ticket for $10;

3-Ticket Pack for $25;

10-Ticket Pack for $50;

200-Ticket Pack for $100

Get your tickets here!