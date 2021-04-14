Paws it Forward Supply Donation

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021 & Saturday, May 15, 2021

Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

Location: Bosley's & Total Pet

Paws it Forward will be going to be on location at Bosleys in Glenmore (1982 Kane Rd, Unit 505) on Saturday May 1st from 10 am until 2 pm collecting supplies.

Paws it Forward will also be on location at Total Pet (1985 Harvey Ave) on Saturday May 15th from 10 am until 2 pm collecting supplies.

They are in need of the following items:

Very gently used, or new dog toys

Dog waste bags

Dog treats (really need chews like antlers, and bully sticks etc for teething pups!)

Unopened dog food

If you would like to donate, come by during those events or contact Paws it Forward through their website if you need to drop off on an alternate day.

See their website here!