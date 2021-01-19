PostSecret and the Pandemic: Struggles, Successes, & Strategies

Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM PST

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual Event

Frank Warren is the founder of the PostSecret Project, a growing collection of over a million artful secrets, mailed anonymously to him on postcards. Known as ‘the most trusted stranger in the world’, Frank’s interactive presentation reveals our true feelings about how the pandemic has disrupted our lives, while providing evidence-based tools to aid young people and adults as they navigate through this challenging, but temporary crisis.

This free virtual event is open to all UBC alumni, students, faculty, staff and community.

Community building, reducing stigma, and asking for help are all discussed in response to the rise in anxiety, loneliness, depression and grief.

Hosted by the School of Social Work at UBC Okanagan and alumni UBC.

Register here!