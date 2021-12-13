Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022 & Sunday, February 20, 2022

Cost: Free

Location: Hollywood Road Educational Services, 1040 Hollywood Rd S

Slots are limited, sign up your grad for the Proud for Prom 2022 event! Each Grad moves through the pop-up boutique with one of our volunteers beginning with a gown or suit, and then moving to Lingerie, and the Shoe area, and then to Accessories, and Jewelry. Once Grads have found their selections, they will move into the Photography area where Artona will provide each Grade with a complimentary photography to capture their Prom look!

Here are some ways you can help! Donate money, sponsor a grad, drop off donations, or gift bag/ care package items.

More details here!