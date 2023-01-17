Date: February 25, 2023

In 2022, Proud for Prom helped 77 graduates look fabulous for their Prom. Now it's time to help the graduating class of 2023!

Proud for Prom is looking to help grade 12 graduates from SD23 who may not have the means to purchase a prom outfit. As this time of the year can be fairly expensive, on February 25, graduates who attend the event will get a chance to glam up and pick a Prom outfit. All of the outfits that Proud for Prom provides have been either donated directly to the organization or have been purchased by Proud for Prom using cash donations from various sponsors and donors.

If you are or know a grade 12 graduate from SD23 and would like to attend the Proud for Prom event, sign up HERE.

If you need assistance, please ask your school counselor, advocate, or teacher to help.

Or visit us on Instagram @proudforprom for assistance.

Donate to Proud for Prom.

Who is Proud for Prom?

They are a group of educators and community members in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada who are passionate about helping soon-to-be Grade 12 Graduates. Their hope is to empower them through boosting their self-esteem and providing them with a helping hand during what can be a very expensive time of year.

Prom events, that they may not have been able to participate in, are now possible because of the donations from our sponsors and community volunteers.