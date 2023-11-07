Date: Ongoing

Donate here.

Proud For Prom's mission is to empower graduating high school students to be proud of their achievements and celebrate their success through participation at graduation prom night.



Proud for Prom ensures that every student has the opportunity to experience their high school Prom, regardless of their financial situation. Proud for Prom is devoted to empowering graduating students from all backgrounds to have a Prom experience that reflects their hard work and efforts. Their team of volunteers and community sponsors brings this vision to life, by providing a boutique experience for students to select the perfect gown, suit, and accessories.

More info here.