Ride Don't Hide Kelowna
Ride Don't Hide Kelowna
Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Time: Anytime
Cost: Fundraiser
Location: Virtual Event
CMHA Kelowna is excited to once again bring Ride Don't Hide to Kelowna - this year with a twist. Ride Don't Hide 2021 lets you decide how to participate. Ride Outside, Ride Inside or Ride in Spirit. Ride Outside for a 100km throughout June or simply go out for a “leisurely” Sunday ride. Or Ride in Spirit. Because it doesn’t have to be a literal ride. However you take care of yourself this spring – that’s your Ride.
And sharing it with others – that’s your ‘Don’t Hide.’ for your own mental health, while taking care of others. CMHA Kelowna is looking forward to rallying the community to come together and Ride. Don’t Hide.