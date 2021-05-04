Ride Don't Hide Kelowna

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Time: Anytime

Cost: Fundraiser

Location: Virtual Event

CMHA Kelowna is excited to once again bring Ride Don't Hide to Kelowna - this year with a twist. Ride Don't Hide 2021 lets you decide how to participate. Ride Outside, Ride Inside or Ride in Spirit. Ride Outside for a 100km throughout June or simply go out for a “leisurely” Sunday ride. Or Ride in Spirit. Because it doesn’t have to be a literal ride. However you take care of yourself this spring – that’s your Ride.

And sharing it with others – that’s your ‘Don’t Hide.’ for your own mental health, while taking care of others. CMHA Kelowna is looking forward to rallying the community to come together and Ride. Don’t Hide.

Register now!