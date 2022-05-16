Ride for Dad

Date: Sunday, June 12

Time: 7:00am

Location: Banner Recreation and Marine

Take out your motorcycle and get ready for Ride for Dad. A Canada-wide motorcycle ride that has raised over 37 million dollars to date. All proceeds from this annual event go to the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation. A foundation invested in ground-breaking prostate cancer research and life-saving public awareness campaigns. This June 12, come out to Banner Recreation and Marine to support Ride for Dad. Registration is open now. For more information visit ridefordad.ca.