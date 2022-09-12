Date: October 1st

Where: Parkinson Recreation Center

Time: 3pm

The Ride for Refuge is a family-friendly, in-person fundraising ride/walk held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in support of charities that help people needing refuge from danger, hardship, and abuse. On RIDE Day, join people around the country, as they gather to move their hearts and legs in solidarity with all who are affected by various harships. The ride in Kelowna will be taking off at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. All funds raised will be donated towards reachout2africa.org.

For more information on how to get involved, register or donate, visit rideforrefuge.org.