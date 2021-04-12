Rotary's Virtual Trivia Night and Silent Auction

Date: Sunday, May 2, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Cost: $15 Individual & $30 Per Household

Location: Virtual Event

The Kelowna Okanagan Mission Rotary Club continues it's tradition of hosting their annual Trivia Night and Auction in support of our community, this time virtually! With the support of their partners and sister club, Rotary Now! They have a fun evening planned that will raise much needed funds for organizations in Kelowna. They provide environmental education; support for women and children who’ve experienced abuse; and have helped provide a home away from home for families experiencing medical challenges.This year more than ever our local charities need support from Rotary as they navigate through the impacts of COVID-19.

Get your tickets now!