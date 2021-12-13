Santana - Blessings and Miracles Tour

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM

Cost: Starting at $49.00 (additional fees apply)

Location: South Okanagan Events Centre, 853 Eckhardt Avenue West, Penticton, BC

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America in Spring 2022 for the Blessings and Miracles tour. On the15-date run Santana will perform high energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The band (which features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also feature songs from the 2021 Blessings and Miracles release.

Tickets for Victoria, Abbotsford, and Penticton go on sale to the general public beginning Friday December 17.

