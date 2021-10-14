Date: Saturday, October 21, 2021 - Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Time: Anytime

Cost: $20

Location: Select Save-On-Foods in Kelowna

Calendars can be purchased in-person starting October 16th at select Save-On-Foods in Kelowna: Mission Store on Lakeshore, Orchard Plaza, Glenmore, Rutland, as well as West Kelowna and Lake Country stores. With $62,319 in prizes, there’s something for everyone and multiple prizes will be given each day. Don’t miss out, get your calendars early!

About the calendar - buy yourself and someone special a Season of Giving Calendar in support of local children. The 6,000 lucky purchasers will receive a beautiful calendar, with artwork designed by renowned local artist Dale Dirks. With daily windows from December 1st-24th, family, colleagues and friends take part together by opening to reveal multiple fabulous prizes each day. Daily, unique ticket numbers will be drawn for the prizes that correspond to one number printed on each purchased calendar

(0001-6,000).

Join the Very Special Big Launch Event Season of Giving Calendar at Save-On-Foods, Orchard Plaza on October 16th at 11:00 a.m.

Raising funds in support of KGH Foundation & Child Advocacy Centre.

More details here!