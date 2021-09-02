September is #FASDMonth 

Date: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 - Thursday, September 30, 2021

September 9th is International FASD Day. First celebrated in 1999, FASD day is devoted to raising awareness of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) to improve prevention of FASD and diagnosis and support for individuals with FASD.

Throughout the month of September, events are held across Canada and around the world in recognition of FASD Day. However, one day is not enough. At CanFASD, we recognize September as FASD Month and encourage everyone to continue to work towards increased awareness of FASD throughout FASD Month and beyond.

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) is a lifelong disability that affects the brain and body of people who were exposed to alcohol in the womb. Each person with FASD has both strengths and challenges and will need special supports to help them succeed with many different parts of their daily lives.