When: April 29th 2023

Where: Lions Hall, Westbank

The Kees Taekwondo team (Okanagan) invites you to a night of "Speed Tasting" with Sips for Kicks. The team is raising money to be able to travel to Daegu, South Korea and participate in the 2023 International Children's Games (ICG) in July. This fun and unique tasting experience takes place on Saturday, April 29th at The Lions Hall in Westbank. Come out for a tasting event paired with a silent auction, DJ Krucial K and a Flash & Frame photo booth. Think speed dating, but with wine and spirits!

To purchase a ticket and to learn more about this event visit HERE.