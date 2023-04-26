Smile Cookie Week - For Julia's Junction

When: May 1st - 7th 2023

Where: Tim Hortons, West Kelowna

Smile Cookie Week is Back!

Purchases a cookie with a smile to help raise funds for local charities.100% of the proceeds from Smile Cookies will towards charities in our community

This year, each Tim Hortons in West Kelowna is donating their Smile Cookie proceeds to PURKIDS. More specifically, PURKIDS will be putting the money towards the building of Julias Junction, West Kelowna's very first all inclusive outdoor play space.

Learn more about Julia's Junction.

Learn more about PURKIDS.