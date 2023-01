Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Where: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Time: 7:00pm

SonReal is a Canadian hip-hop artist, singer, songwriter and rapper and he's performing a hometown show in Vernon! Catch Sonreal on his Nobody is Happy All the Time tour in Vernon, on Friday, April 7, 2023. He'll be performing at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale NOW! Click here for TICKETS.