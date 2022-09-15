SPARK Open House

When: September 24th, 2022

Where: Okanagan Grand Resort

Time: 10am - 2pm

Annika has been providing horse assisted therapy for many years, starting in Germany and more recently here in Kelowna as a self-employed practitioner. But with the mental health crisis we've seen grow in recent years, only made worse by the pandemic, Annika realized that a more effective way to reach more people would be as a non-profit. SPARK (Society for Providing Horse Assisted Therapy in Kelowna) was formed and Annika relocated her horses to a more central property.

SPARK is hosting an Open House Fundraiser on Saturday, September 24 from 10 am to 2 pm that will be open to the public by donation. It is an opportunity to meet Annika and her horses, to learn about horse assisted therapy and how it can be very effective in helping people with their mental health. This is a "family fun day" with activities for kids. All funds raised will go to support SPARK carry out our programs and services.