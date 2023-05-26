Speaker Series: How Diversity and Inclusion is Changing Sports

When: Wednesday, June 14 2023

Where: Coast Capri Hotel

The Kelowna Chamber is excited to welcome Darrien McWatters as she hosts Speaker Series: How Diversity and Inclusion is Changing Sport.

Darrien is a 2SLGBTQ+ activist and the Operation Director at TIME Family and Wines. She works along side organizations such as BC Hockey, Hockey Canada and Advocacy Canada where she is developing programs on Equity, Diversity, inclusion, and belonging within the sports community.

Join the Kelowna Chamber and Darrien McWatters on June 14 for a Speaker Series where Darrien dives into the changes being made within the Sports Community.

