When: 12:00pm-1:30pm

Where: Coast Capri Hotel

On April 6th, The Kelowna Chamber welcome's MP Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance for a luncheon to address the Federal Budget for 2023. The Minister speak on the major sections of the budget and highlight the initiatives that will impact the Okanagan and British Columbia.A question will be taken following the review.